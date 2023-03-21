Rashmika Mandanna REFUSES To Do Saami Saami Dance, Pushpa 2 Star Says 'I’ll Have Issues With...'

Actress Rashmika Mandanna refused to do her iconic Saami Saami dance step when a fan made a request on Twitter. The Pushpa 2 star was hosting an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter when a fan requested Rashmika to dance to the song with him if they get a chance to meet. However, Rashmika turned down the request, suggesting that they could try something else.

“I want to do dance with you in “Saami-Saami"…………May I ???????" the fan’s tweet read. “I’ve done saami saami step tooooo many times.. that now I feel like I’ll have issues with my back when I get older.. why you do this to me re.. let’s do something else when me meet," she replied.

Rashmika became the ‘Saami Saami’ girl immediately after Pushpa was released in December 2021. She was seen performing the song on various platforms, including a recent awards show. Rashmika is now focusing on Pushpa 2, in which she will be reprising the role of Srivalli while Allu Arjun will be seen playing the role of Pushpa Raj.

Meanwhile, Rashmika answered a number of other tweets. One of the fans tweeted, “Hey cutie

@iamRashmika When will you act in a Malayalam film. Fans are eagerly waiting for it. Do you like Malayalam Cinema ?? What do you like in Malayalam films and our hero’s..? Who is Your Favourite Malayalam actor or Actress??"

To which Rashmika replied, “Are you kidding.. loveeeeee Malayalam cinema.. Malayalam films are just so pure and people are fullllll love.. ❤️❤️."

