Rashmika Mandanna Reveals She Loves Desserts But Craves For Korean Chicken

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most sought-after actresses in the entertainment industry. Apart from her impressive acting skills in films, she is also known to share great chemistry with her fans. She never misses a moment to interact with her fans on social media, be it her chat session on Twitter or AMA session on Instagram. The Sita Ramam actress on Monday held an Instagram live session to have a fun chit-chat session with her fans.

After the live session, the actress started an AMA session on Instagram Stories which has now been deleted. One of the fans had asked her about her favourite food to which she responded, “I love desserts. But right now I have a major craving for Korean fried chicken."

One more fan asked about “her happy place", to which said it was her home which is in Coorg.

Another person asked what is her favourite song. Instead of telling the name of the song, she rather reacted in a fun way. She shared a video of herself dancing with hairstylist Priyanka Borkar to the song Obsessed by Abhijay Sharma and Riar Saab. She embedded a text which read, “Currently tripping on…Courtesy Vicky Kaushal."

Rashmika also promised her fans that she will soon share her skincare routine with them and revealed that she can speak six languages.