Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Why Her Mom Says 'Do Not Cry' In Viral Video; Watch

A old video of Rashmika Mandanna has resurfaced on social media in which the Pushpa: The Rise actress can be seen revealing her mother’s key advice that changed her life. She shares how her mother always asks her not to cry and makes her face the bitter truths of life. Rashmika mentions that her mum always asks her to pretend in front of others that everything is fine and often tells her that crying is not a solution to any problem.

“When I was a child, whenever I used to go and tell my mum some problem, she told me, even if I cry for smallest of the problem, she used to say ‘don’t cry. Why are you crying? You think this is the world’s biggest problem.’ That made me feel like, oh it’s wrong if I cry in front of people. She is like, ‘nobody else cares about you, nobody else wants to know your feelings. So smile. It’s okay. Be like nothing is bothering you.’ Even today she is like, nobody needs to know if anything is affecting you. Pretend like everything is fine even if it’s not," Rashmika says.

Advertisement

Watch the viral video here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna made her Bollywood debut in 2022 with Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and later starred alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu too. She is currently shooting for the much-awaited movie, Pushpa 2 alongwith Allu Arjun. She also has Animal with Ranbir Kapoor in her pipeline.

Besides this, it was recently reported that Rashmika has been roped in for director Anees Bazmee’s upcoming movie. Reportedly, Rashmika will be romancing Shahid Kapoor in this film. It is likely to be produced by Dil Raju and Ekta Kapoor. However, there is no official announcement regarding this as of now.