Rashmika Mandanna Says Parents Not 'Truly Proud' of Her Acting Career, Says 'When I Win an Award...'

She might be the ‘national crush’ but Rashmika Mandanna opened up about her parents’ reaction to her career. The actress, who is two Bollywood movies old and has been a part of many hit films in the South including the blockbuster Pushpa, was asked in a recent interview if her parents are ‘extremely proud’ of her. Rashmika admitted that they ‘not truly’ proud of her yet.

Speaking with Harper’s Bazaar India, Rashmika said, “Not really, because my family is disconnected from the film industry, and they don’t realise what their daughter is doing. But when I win an award, they feel proud. Perhaps I need to accomplish a lot more to make them truly proud of me."

She added that her parents have raised her with no qualms and she hopes to take care of them now. “My parents have raised me without any qualms, they provided me with everything a child could ask for, and I am grateful for that. And it is now my turn to take care of them," she added.

Advertisement

Rashmika had previously revealed that when she was growing up, her parents struggled financially. Speaking with Hindustan Times late last year, Rashmika opened up about not demanding much as a child for she knew her parents couldn’t afford it. “There was a time when we would move homes every two months. I have been conscious of these things (struggles) ever since I was a child," she said.

“I am taking the liberty of recalling how they used to find it hard to search for a place for us to live in and pay those rents," she added. On the work front, Rashmika was last seen in Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra earlier this year. She is currently working on Pushpa 2, headlined by Telugu superstar Allu Arjun.

Read all the Latest Movies News here