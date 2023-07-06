Rashmika Mandanna Shares Cryptic Post About 'Falling Apart' Amid Vijay Deverakonda Dating Rumours

Rashmika Mandanna shared a motivational video that spoke about ‘falling apart’ and understanding the purpose of people leaving your life amid rumours that she is dating Vijay Deverakonda. On late Wednesday night, the Pushpa: The Rule star took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video in which former NFL player Trent Shelton was trying to encourage listeners to stick through the storms of their lives.

“Sometimes it takes certain things falling apart for better things to fall in place. Sometimes it takes losing what you’re settling for to remind you of what you truly deserve. Sometimes it takes the most uncomfortable path to lead your life to the most beautiful place. I know it’s hard but you’ll never see the purpose fo the storm until you see the growth it produced," he said in the video.

“You’ll never see the purpose of someone leaving your life until you see it was best for your life. I want you to understand this and believe this, your current situation is not your final destination. This storm will eventually run out of rain. The struggle that’s seems like it’s lasting forever will eventually run out of pain. This hurt you will turn into the greatest you," he added.