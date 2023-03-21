Actress Rashmika Mandanna recently hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter with the hashtag #RushHour. She responded to questions from fans. During the live chat, Thalapathy Vijay’s fans were quick to inquire about her interaction with the actor. “Pls share any funny moments that happened on the Varisu set," asked one fan. Replying to this, Rashmika revealed that both Vijay and director Vamshi made fun of her on the sets of Varisu. She tweeted a cute picture of her and wrote, “When I would pass out on the sofas in the set and Vamsi sir would take pictures and go and show it to Vijay sir and they would make fun of me."

Another fan asked Rashmika to describe Thalapathy Vijay in one word. The fan shared an adorable picture from their recently-released film Varisu. In the still, Rashmika is seen holding Vijay’s hand and is looking at him. Sharing the photo the user wrote, “Hi rash! One word about Vijay sir?" In a reply to this, Rashmika wrote “love" with a pink flower emoji.

One other fan asked her to share her experience with Thalapathy Vijay in the groovy song Ranjithame. Replying to this, Rashmika tweeted: “Ohhhh we just had an absolute blast… I wish we all could dance together sometime like that… it’s maaaaaaad fun!"

In Varisu, Rashmika Mandanna portrayed the character of Divya. The action drama film was directed by Vamshi Paidipally, who co-wrote it with Hari and Ashishor Solomon. Dil Raju and Sirish co-financed Varisu under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema. The film features R Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Jayasudha, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, and Shaam in supporting roles. The movie was a huge hit at the box office and was also one of the highest grossers of Vijay’s career.

Rashmika Mandanna is best known for her roles in the films Anjani Putra, Kirik Party, and Chamak. She became the national crush after starring in the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise.

She will soon be seen in the sequel of Pushpa: The Rise. The second instalment of the movie will revolve around the continuation of the first part and will largely focus on giving the audience closure to Pushpa’s life.

