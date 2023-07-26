Rashmika Mandanna Shares Photo With Vijay Deverakonda Amid Break Up Rumours, Marks 4 Years of Dear Comrade

Dear Comrade clocks four years since its release on the silver screen. The film which released in back in 2019 has a special place in every fan’s heart. Starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, the film revolved a student union leader with anger issues, who falls in love with a state-level cricketer. Recently, Rashmika took a trip down the memory lane and shared a happy throwback photo with Vijay and also added a special note that read, “A film that’ll always remain the most special to me. (white heart emoji) #4YearsOfDearComrade".

Have a look at the photo:

Advertisement

The film also featured Shruti Ramachandran, Raj Arjun, Suhas, Vikas, Charuhasan, Kalyani Natarajan, Tulasi and Srikanth Iyyengar in supporting roles. It was produced by Big Ben Cinemas in association with Mythri Movie Makers. The technical crew of Dear Comrade consisted editor Sreejith Sarang, cinematographer Sujith Sarang, music directors Justin Prabhakaran and lyricists Rehman, Chaitanya Prasad and Krishna Kanth.

Rashmika shared the photo and her break-up rumours with Vijay. The duo have been rumoured to be dating since a long time now. However, both of them have declined the same and maintained they are good friends on multiple instances. The duo’s rumoured romance initially gained traction when audiences witnessed their sizzling on-screen chemistry in hit films like Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam. Since then, fans have been closely monitoring their off-screen interactions, leading to even more gossip about their alleged love affair.

Despite the duo’s constant denial of any romantic link, their regular public outings, vacations, and dinner dates continue to fuel the curiosity of their fans and the media.