The national crush of the country Rashmika Mandanna was spectacular in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise. After that, she established herself in Bollywood with films like Goodbye and Mission Majnu. Now, the actress is eagerly awaiting Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal which is set to release later this year. While Rashmika is hailed by her fans for her acting mettle and screen presence, the actress despite being one of the biggest stars is down to earth. And she proved that in her latest interaction where she revealed she touches her house help’s feet daily.

During an interview with Bazaar India, Rashmika Mandanna explained that she doesn’t believe in discriminating between people. She said, “Little things matter to me. I wake up and spend time with my pets and meet my friends—it makes me happy. Words are really powerful and they can make or break a person, which is why when someone says something, it matters to me. I jot down the tiniest details in my diary… Back home, I have a habit of touching everyone’s feet out of respect, I also touch our house help’s feet, because I don’t want to differentiate. I respect everyone…it is who I am as a person."

In the same interview, when she was asked if her parents were proud of her, the actress answered, “Not really, because my family is disconnected from the film industry, and they don’t realise what their daughter is doing. But when I win an award, they feel proud. Perhaps I need to accomplish a lot more to make them truly proud of me. My parents have raised me without any qualms, they provided me with everything a child could ask for, and I am grateful for that. And it is now my turn to take care of them."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is currently on a high with the massive success of her latest outing, Varisu. She was paired opposite Thalapathy Vijay in Vamshi Paidipally’s directorial. Despite having limited screen time in the film, the young actress won hearts with her exceptional chemistry with Vijay in the film.

She is reprising her role Srivalli in the sequel, Pushpa: The Rule, which features Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. Directed by Sukumar, the shoot for Pushpa 2 has begun and is expected to be bigger than the first part.

The young actress is also busy with her Bollywood career and has a couple of exciting projects in the pipeline. She is sharing the screen with popular star Ranbir Kapoor in the upcoming action drama Animal, which is currently in the final stages of its shooting. After wrapping up the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, Rashmika Mandanna is reportedly set to team up with action star Tiger Shroff for her next outing.

