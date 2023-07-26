Rashmika Mandanna Spotted In Same Shirt As Rumoured Boyfriend Vijay Deverkonda?

South stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s rumoured relationship has always grabbed the attention. Although both the actors have squashed the dating rumours on several occasions, their constant get-togethers with each other’s families have suggested something different. In a recent set of events, the rumoured duo has triggered speculation about their relationship after Rashmika was clicked at the airport in a casual look.

The actress went for a pair of beige cargo pants, paired with a white crop top and layered with an oversize checkered shirt. She completed her look with white sneakers. The Sita Ramam actress tied her hair into a messy bun and carried a book along with her phone in her hands. She opted to go out without makeup or accessories.

But the eagle eye fans have caught something in the entire look. The actress sporting the oversize shirt is the same that Vijay Deverakonda was also spotted wearing by the shutterbugs at the airport, earlier.

Last month, the rumoured couple was spotted chilling together at a café, accompanied by their friends, sparking fresh speculations about their relationship status. Despite consistently stating that they share nothing beyond friendship, Vijay and Rashmika have been repeatedly caught in the limelight due to their frequent appearances together.

The duo’s rumoured romance initially gained traction when audiences witnessed their sizzling on-screen chemistry in hit films like Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam. Since then, fans have been closely monitoring their off-screen interactions, leading to even more gossip about their alleged love affair.

Adding fuel to the rumours, both actors shared pictures from their New Year getaway featuring strikingly similar locations. Fans promptly created collages, further hinting at their togetherness during the festive season.

Despite the duo’s constant denial of any romantic link, their regular public outings, vacations, and dinner dates continue to fuel the curiosity of their fans and the media.