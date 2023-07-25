Rashmika Mandanna To Star Alongside Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni? Here’s What We Know

Dhanush will soon be teaming up with filmmaker Sekhar Kammula to deliver a one-of-a-kind entertainer. Buzz is that the makers are also in talks with Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna to join the film.

Pinkvilla shared a report which stated that Rashmika has been roped in to play the female lead in Dhanush’s united project. Apart from that, Nagarjuna Akkineni will be playing a pivotal role in the film. The details about their characters have been kept under wraps for now and an official confirmation on the same is awaited.

If the reports turn out to be true, the film will mark the first collaboration between Dhanush and Rashmika. The project will also mark Dhanush’s debut in Telugu cinema. The shoot will reportedly begin from December. The project is being backed by Suniel Narang, and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, along with Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd.