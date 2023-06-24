Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's Secret Date Sparks Patch-Up Rumours, Video Goes Viral

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were rumoured to be dating each other. However, earlier this year, reports of their break-up left fans heartbroken. While the two actors never issued a statement regarding their alleged relationship or break-up, fans now believe that they are together again.

A video has surfaced on social media in which Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda can be seen spending some quality time with their friends in a restaurant. The video shared on Reddit, has left fans wondering if the two actors have patched up again. Watch the viral clip here:

Advertisement

The video comes two months after Rashmika and Vijay’s break-up rumours first made headlines. In April this year, E-Times reported that the Pushpa actress is ‘really fond of’ not Deverakonda but Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas. “Rashmika and Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas are often making public appearances these days. It’s got people talking. But the truth is, both Rshmika and Sreenivas are really fond of each other," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed. The source also added it is likely that Mandanna is dating Sai Sreenivas.

Later, Sreenivas broke silence on his dating rumours and called them ‘baseless’. He also clarified that he is just ‘good friends’ with Rashmika. “For some reason, I’m someone who doesn’t want people to talk about anything else happening in my life other than the movies I do. And this isn’t in regard to this particular rumour only," he said.