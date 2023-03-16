Rashmika Mandanna has sent a sweet birthday message to rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda’s brother Anand Deverakonda, who turned 31 on March 15. The Pushpa actress shares a close bond with Vijay and his family.

Rashmika took to her Instagram Story to share a throwback photo of Anand and wrote: “Happiest birthday, Anand Deverakonda (aaaaa)." Later, Anand reposted Rashmika’s story on his Instagram account and revealed her special name while thanking her for the birthday wishes. “Rushieeee, thank you," he wrote.

Advertisement

In February, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were spotted together in Dubai during their secret holiday. Vijay and Rashmika’s dating rumours have been making headlines for a long time now. However, the two actors have never confirmed their romantic relationship. Earlier in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Rashmika shared that she’s very close to Vijay.

“I understand that we are actors, and the light is on us, with people wanting to know more about it. I see what is happening on social media, like watch a few videos and find it very cute, but Vijay and I don’t really sit and discuss. We have a gang of 15 people and given a chance we would be playing board games with them. We are actors, but for us, our friends are equally important, and it keeps us grounded," she said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika was last seen in Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Helmed by Shantanu Bagchi, Mission Majnu was released on Netflix on January 20. On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda has Kushi in the making with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Rashmika will next be seen in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2.

Read all the Latest Movies News here