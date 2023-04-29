Rashmika Mandanna Wraps Up First Leg of Rainbow With Dev Mohan In Munnar And Kodaikanal; See Pics

Actress Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram to share a series of pictures with her fans. In her caption, she apologized for being absent from social media due to shooting in areas with no network coverage. Taking to the same carousel, she announced the wrap of the first shooting schedule of “Rainbow" and thanked the team for their hard work. That’s not all – the actress also added a post-script to clarify any confusion around her post! Fans are thrilled to hear from her after a brief hiatus and left several positive comments on her post.

The first part of the caption read: Guys sorry I went missing for awhile.. 🐒 that’s Cz we were mostly shooting in no network areas.. but guyzzzz our first schedule wrap of #rainbow 🌈❤️ Thankyou #rainbow team for your hard workkkkk.. you guys are awesome! 💃🏻😁 (Ok now ps: it’s a bit confusing.. so it’s it’s for those who actually want to know 😆). Check out the post here:

Advertisement

Sharing some tidbits about her shooting experience in varied locations. She described Munnar as a picturesque location and dubbed the view from her room as “dreamy". The actress also shared pictures from her shoot in Kodaikanal, showcasing the breathtaking sunrise from her balcony and flowers she loved and photographed. Sharing more personal moments on her Instagram account, Rashmika included pictures of her mother and sister. She mentioned in the caption that her mother had come to Chennai to pick up her sister and that a “photo session had to happen". She also revealed that her sister had come alone to Chennai just to watch her work, and the hugs they shared in the middle of her work were very special to her! She topped off the carousel with a video of herself and captioned it, “The only solo selfie from the sets of #rainbow."

Rashmika will soon be seen in the Telugu film Rainbow, which is backed by Dream Warrior Pictures. It features Dev Mohan in a key role.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here