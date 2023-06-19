Rashmika Mandanna Fires Her Manager After Rs 80 Lakh Cheating? Here's What We Know

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has been reportedly cheated of Rs 80 lakhs by her long-time manager. Reports were rife, that she has now fired him. According to a report, her manager was associated with her since the beginning of her career. Now the actress team has cleared the air about the same and shared that the news about her being duped of 80 lakhs by her manager is untrue.

A source close to Rashmika’s team informed that, “The news of Rashmika Mandanna‘s manager duping her for money and being fired is false and completely untrue. The actress was managed by her south manager for a long time. However now they have decided to amicably part ways for their own personal reasons"

“There is some chatter about Rashmika being duped of ₹80 lacks by her manager. Apparently, she didn’t want to create a scene about it. Therefore, she dealt with it on her own by firing her manager," Hindustan Times had earlier quoted a source.

Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna is awaiting the release of Animal. In the film, she will be seen sharing screen space with Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor. The film is slated for a theatrical release on August 11. She is currently shooting for Pushpa 2, with Allu Arjun. Helmed by Sukumar, she will be reprising the role of Srivalli in the movie. The first part which was released last year was a massive commercial hit. The film grosses over 300 crore worldwide.