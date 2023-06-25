Ratna Pathak Shah Reveals She Bullied Supriya Pathak as Kids, Says 'I Used Emotional Blackmail'

Veteran actors and loving sisters, Ratna Pathak Shah and Supriya Pathak, are two of the senior and iconic actors of the Indian television and film industry. While they have several impressive performances to their credit, they are a household name for their characters Maya Sarabhai and Hansa Parekh, respectively. In a conversation with Twinkle Khanna for Tweak India, the duo shared fond memories of their growing up days.

Supriya revealed that she was a crybaby and thanks to that she never had to use glycerine to film crying scenes, it would always be natural. Opening up about what it was like growing up with Ratna, she said, “She never hit me but she used to… Ratna intervened and said, “I used emotional blackmail like any good girl would."

Surpiya also shared Ratna’s acting antics, “There was a window (in) dad and mom’s room. When the window opened, there was an AC. She knew that she wouldn’t fall but she would go and put on one leg over the the other side and say, ‘If you don’t do this, I will jump off.’ But she knew there was (AC duct which wouldn’t let her fall) but I never knew that nothing could happen to her."

Elaborating on Twinkle’s question on whether Ratna used to bully her younger sister Supriya, the Lipstick Under My Burkha actress added, “Yes of course, what are big sisters meant for? What are younger sisters meant for? They are to be bullied."