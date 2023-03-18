Ratna Pathak Shah is an exemplary actress. She rose to prominence and became a household name after she played the character of a socialite in the TV series, Sarabhai Vs. Sarabhai. She has acted in multiple Hindi films and has also transitioned to working on OTT projects.

Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, Khoobsurat, Kapoor and Sons, and Lipstick Under My Burkha are some of her well-known movies. The actress is extremely versatile, and her performances show how talented she is. On her birthday, let’s take a look at some of her memorable films and web series in recent times.

Selection Day

Netflix’s web series Selection Day is about two brothers who are encouraged by their father to become the two best cricket players in the world. The school principal, played by seasoned actress Ratna Pathak Shah, helps the students balance their aspirations with the constant pressure they experience.

Trial by Fire

The mini-series revolves around the struggles of the families of the victims who lost their lives in the 1997 Uphaar cinema hall tragedy. It follows the fight undertaken by the Krishnamoorthy family, who lost both their children in the fire. Parallel to this, the audience gets a glimpse of the Bedi family. Ratna Pathak Shah plays the role of Mrs. Bedi, the wife of an injured army officer. It is revealed that the two were also victims of the deadly tragedy.

Unpaused

Unpaused, streaming on Amazon Prime Video, is a compilation of five short films that were made during the Covid-19 pandemic. The actress plays the role of Uma, a wealthy middle-aged single woman who forges an odd connection with a teenage rickshaw driver, whom she is compelled to turn to for assistance during the lockdown. They gradually let go of their preconceived conceptions about one another and came to the realisation that, despite their differences, they were both lonely in the vast city.

Lipstick Under My Burkha

The 2016 film revolves around the lives of four women who are in search of freedom and recognise their desires and passions in life. Ratna Pathak Shah portrays the character of Usha, a woman in her 50s who wants to learn to swim and express her suppressed desires in a society that sees them as taboo.

Kapoor and Sons

The Shakun Batra film resolves around the dysfunctional Kapoor family as two estranged brothers come back home to meet their ailing grandfather. Ratna Pathak Shah plays the role of Sunita Kapoor, who struggles to make ends meet and cope with her husband’s extramarital affair. She tries to balance her relationship with her sons and bring them closer to each other.

