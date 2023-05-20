Raveena Tandon On Rejecting Chaiyya Chaiyya: ‘Both Mani Sir And Shah Rukh Called Me’

Raveena Tandon was one of the most successful Bollywood actresses back in the 90s. She gained prominence amongst the masses for commercially successful films like Dilwale, Mohra, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Dulhe Raja, and Anari No 1. With many item numbers to her name, Raveena was getting more and more offers. In a recent media interaction, the actress opened up that she had said no to the popular Chaiyya Chaiyya song, starring Malaika Arora. Raveena shared that she also regretted rejecting Karan Johar’s superhit film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

According to reports, many filmmakers approached Raveena Tandon to cast her in item numbers. But to avoid getting the label of an “item girl" she rejected great opportunities early in her career, which she now regrets, claimed Raveena. The actress revealed that she was offered the now-superhit song Chaiyya Chaiyya from Mani Ratnam’s directorial Dil Se, starring Shah Rukh Khan. But she rejected the offer, and later on Malaika Arora was selected for the song.

Raveena, who started her film journey with the 1994 film Patthar Ke Phool, featured in a number of dance numbers like Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast-Mast, Tip-Tip Barsa Pani, and Shehar Ki Ladki. She started receiving immense appreciation for her dance moves more than her acting skills. As a result, she was offered more item numbers than films. But, Raveena started rejecting those offers, because she thought that it could change her image as an actress.

“Even today, whenever I listen to this tune, my heart hurts as both Mani sir and Shah Rukh called me to do this song. But I did not want to be bound by the image of an item girl at that time," opened up Raveena.

Besides Chaiyya Chaiyya, Raveena Tandon also got an offer from Karan Johar for the role of Rani Mukherjee in the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. In the same interview, the actress said, “When Karan offered me Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, unfortunately, this was the period when my career was zero. I was coming after a break, and I wanted to establish myself."

“It was very important for me to come back at the same level as a heroine as I left during Mohra or Andaz Apna Apna. I wanted to be the single female lead in the movie. So I rejected Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. But even today I feel sad" added the actress.

Elaborating on the same, Raveena continued, “Karan was excellent at his job, but I was not ready to act as the second lead before one of the successful actresses (Kajol) of my era. So, it was very difficult for me to explain to Karan what situation I was in. I still regret this because we have not been able to work together to date."