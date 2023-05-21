Raveena Tandon REGRETS Passing on This Karan Johar Film, Says 'It Was Very Difficult for Me To...'

Raveena Tandon revealed that she passed on numerous movies in the 1990s. One of which was a hit Karan Johar movie as well. The actress, who began career with Patthar Ke Phool alongside Ajay Devgn, starred in some of the biggest hits of the 1990s. These include Dilwale, Andaz Apna Apna, Ladla and Mohra. However, the actress took a break of two years. When she was preparing to make a comeback, she was offered Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998).

The actress revealed that Karan had approached her for the role of Tina, which eventually landed in Rani Mukerji’s lap. In a new interview, Raveena said that she turned down the role because she felt her career was ‘zero’ hence she did not want to make a comeback playing the second lead.

“When Karan came to me for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, unfortunately, I was at a time when my career was zero. I was restarting entirely after the sabbatical and I was quite messed up and for me, it was something that I wanted…" she said. Raveena added that while Tina’s role was ‘nice’, she felt playing a second lead to one of her contemporaries, Kajol, might have not been benefitial to her career.

“It was very difficult for me to explain to Karan about the situation that I was in. I really regret that till date and we are still trying to work together," Raveena explained. The actress added that if she would have agreed to do the second lead, she would be showered with offers only of the second lead.

Similarly, she turned down Chaiyya Chaiyya. She said she did not want to be tagged as an ‘item girl’. Looking back, she regrets turning down the song too. “My biggest regret is also Chaiyya Chaiyya by the way. I hear ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ and still get a pain in my heart. Mani sir called me, Shah Rukh had called me and said do this but i was getting stereotyped as an item girl," she said.