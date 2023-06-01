Raveena Tandon Said 'No' to Kissing Akshay Kumar in Tip Tip, Recalls 'I Was Very Clear My Saree...'

Raveena Tandon has been making shocking revelations about her personal as well as professional life of late. After spilling the beans on her “broken engagement" with Akshay Kumar, Raveena has now recalled shooting for the 1994 popular song ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ with him.

Raveena Tandon revealed that she had put forth multiple conditions before the makers for doing the song. “I was very clear that my saree will not come off, this will not happen, that will not happen, there’ll be no kissing, there’ll be no nothing. So, there were a lot of cross marks rather than tick marks on that song, and eventually we came up with something that was Tip Tip, which was a correct balance of sensuality, more than anything else," Raveena reportedly told The New Indian, according to Bollywood Shadis.com.

She continued, “They were sensuous songs, yes, there was nothing overtly sexual about it. I always believed there is a thin line between in-your-face sexuality and sensuality."

Raveena Tandon was said to be in a serious relationship with Akshay Kumar in the late 1990s. However, the Bollywood actress recently revealed that she still shares a good bond with Akshay despite their breakup. She said that they both have immense respect for each other. “Akshay and I are still friends. You need to respect it and move on. I think of him very highly. I think he is one of the strongest pillars of our industry," Raveena told ETimes.

Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar reportedly began dating in 1995, after starring together in the 1994 hit film Mohra. According to Raveena, they got engaged in the late 90s. Later, they called it quits. The two exes reunited at a fashion event in Mumbai last month and sent their fans into a frenzy after multiple videos of them sitting together and sharing a hug went viral on social media.