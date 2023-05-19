Raveena Tandon Says Akshay Kumar Is 'Friend,' REVEALS 'Shilpa Shetty And I Have Become...'

Raveena Tandon is spilling the beans on her equation with her ex Akshay Kumar and his exes. The Bollywood actress reveals that she still shares a good bond with Akshay despite their past relationship. Raveena Tandon was said to be in a serious relationship with Akshay Kumar in the late 1990s.

In a new interview, Raveena said that they both have immense respect for each other. “Akshay and I are still friends. You need to respect it and move on. I think of him very highly. I think he is one of the strongest pillars of our industry," Raveena told ETimes.

Talking about her equation with Shilpa Shetty, who reportedly dated Akshay Kumar after the former’s breakup with him, Raveena says, “Shilpa and I have become close friends. There are things that have bonded us together. There are experiences that have bonded us together. Shilpa and Shamita have been close friends of my hubby. We keep sharing our good times and bad times together."

Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon’s fans were in for a huge surprise recently as the two exes reunited at a fashion event in Mumbai earlier this month. Akshay and Raveena sent their fans into a frenzy after multiple videos of them sitting together and sharing a hug went viral on social media.

Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon were attending HT India’s Most Stylish 2023, where the former bagged the Style Hall of Fame – Male award. Raveena presented the award to him. The duo also played a rapid fire game on stage. Host Riteish Deshmukh asked Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon to name who was Malaika Arora of the nineties. Raveena, at first, said that Malaika is “incomparable". However, she later took Shilpa Shetty’s name. Interestingly, Shilpa was also present at the event.

Raveena Tandon recently spoke out about her past relationship with Akshay Kumar. The actress revealed that she completely avoided reading anything written about her in the press during that time.

Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar reportedly began dating in 1995, after starring together in the 1994 hit film Mohra. According to Raveena, they got engaged in the late 90s. Later, they called it quits.