Raveena Tandon Talks About Her Broken Engagement With Akshay Kumar In Viral Video, Says 'He Wanted...'

Raveena Tandon was once engaged to Akshay Kumar. The actors, who starred in numerous films together including Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994) and Mohra (1994), reportedly got engaged in 1995 and were together for a few years. However, their engagement did not transpire into a wedding. In a vintage video, Raveena opened up about her failed engagement and revealed that Akshay wanted her to give up career.

Speaking with Simi Garewal on her chat show Rendevouz with Simi Garewal, Raveena revealed that she had taken a break from acting for two years because she wanted to lead a simple life after wedding. “It was a voluntary decision. I was engaged to somebody I knew. This is what I wanted, to lead a very normal life. I quit in advance before marriage because we did think that when there will be last day of my shoot, we will go ahead and get married," she said in the vintage video.

When she decided to resume her career, she revealed that the offer to quit the industry was back on the table but this time, she didn’t accept it. “Once I re-started my career, he again said that leave it and we will go ahead with the wedding. But, then I told him that once I chose you over my career, but now I will choose my career over you."

When the host asked her about rumours of her not getting engaged but getting married to Akshay in the said 1995 ceremony, Raveena clarified that it was a grand engagement ceremony and nothing more. “No. (It) was a very, very elaborate engagement ceremony with a pandit doing the pujas and everything, with his whole family flying down from Delhi as well. My family flying down from Delhi as well. One of the elders had put a red dupatta on my head. I think that was mistaken to be a wedding which was not," she said.

Years later, Raveena and Akshay have moved on. Raveena has been married to producer Anil Thadani in 2004 whereas Akshay married Twinkle Khanna in 2001.