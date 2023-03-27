Actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan has made a startling revelation about casting couch in Bollywood. The actor claimed that he faced casting couch in his early days and was approached by a woman who is now a “big shot". In an interview, Ravi disclosed that he was offered a chance to act in movies in exchange for compromising favours. According to him, such incidents are common in the entertainment industry, but he was able to save himself from the uncomfortable situation.

Speaking in an interview with India TV, the actor stated that “somehow he managed to escape and now he can't name her, because she has become a big shot woman." “Yeah, it happened and this is something that happens in the industry. But I somehow managed to escape. My father had taught me that I should approach my work with honesty, I never wanted to take a shortcut. I knew I was talented,” Ravi Kishan was quoted as saying.

When questioned for more information on the incident, Ravi Kishan revealed that she invited him over for coffee late at night, but he declined. “Coffee peene raat me aayie (Come over for a cup of coffee tonight). I thought that is something people prefer to have during the day, so I got the hint and refused," he told.

Ravi Kishan started his acting career with Bollywood before moving to regional cinema and Bhojpuri, where he found stardom and fame. The actor made his debut in the Hindi film industry with Pitambar in 1992 and has been part of several successful projects. His most recent works include the 2022 film Love You Loktantra and the Netflix web series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. Ravi has also served as the host of the singing reality show Swarn Swar Bharat.

Ravi Kishan has featured in Bollywood films like Army, Hera Pheri, Tere Naam, Luck, Agent Vinod, and Mukkabaaz, among others.

Ravi Kishan was also part of ZEE5’s Country Mafia. The web series featured him alongside Soundarya Sharma, Anshumaan Pushkar, Anita Raaj, and Satish Kaushik. A political revenge thriller, Country Mafia follows the life of Ajay and Nannu, two siblings who were studying to become IAS officers but were forced into the crime world.

