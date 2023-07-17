Ravi Kishan Turns 54: Exploring Actor's Life Beyond the Silver Screen

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RAVI KISHAN: Ravi Kishan, the iconic figure of the Bhojpuri film industry, has enthralled audiences with his exceptional acting skills, establishing himself as a megastar. His talent extends beyond Bhojpuri cinema, as he has also made a mark in various other film industries. However, Ravi’s journey to success was not without challenges. A leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ravi Kishan is a Member of Parliament from Gorakhpur constituency in Uttar Pradesh. As he celebrates his 54th birthday, let’s explore his early life, the obstacles he encountered and the remarkable rise to stardom he has achieved.

Early Life

Born in Bombay, Ravi Kishan is the youngest of five siblings. Growing up in a small house, his family ran a dairy business. However, a dispute between his father and uncle led them to relocate to Uttar Pradesh when Ravi was just 10 years old. Despite facing resistance from his father, Ravi was passionate about acting from a young age. In fact, he once played the role of Sita in a Ramlila, which resulted in his father getting angry at him. On the other hand, Ravi’s mother stood by him and offered her support. At the age of 17, Ravi’s mother gave him 500 rupees and he ran away from home to chase his dreams in Mumbai.

Struggle

Upon arriving in Mumbai, Ravi Kishan faced more challenges, as he often found himself without enough money for food or a place to sleep. In his early career, Ravi accepted numerous film projects without any remuneration.

After facing numerous challenges, he was introduced to a filmmaker who offered him a role in the film Pitamber in 1992. Although the pay for the film was reportedly Rs 5,000, during that time it was enough for him. However, his struggles were far from over and he continued to face challenges.

Stardom

His role in Salman Khan starrer Tere Naam proved to be a major turning point in Ravi Kishan’s career. The movie garnered immense popularity and his performance received widespread acclaim. The movie’s success opened doors for him in the film industry.

After making his mark in the Hindi film industry, Ravi shifted his focus to Bhojpuri cinema, where he quickly became a favourite in the regional film industry. So far he has been part of over 200 films, including projects in Hindi, Bhojpuri, and South Indian languages. In 2006, he participated in Bigg Boss, which further increased his recognition among Hindi-speaking audiences.