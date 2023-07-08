Ravi Teja To Join Hands With Gopichand Malineni For His Next: Reports

Mythri Movie Makers has given several hits including Pushpa: The Rise, Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy. It is reported that the team is planning to have a grand launch of their upcoming film, where the rest of the star cast will also be revealed.

Gopichand Malineni’s last directorial Veera Simha Reddy, featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna, was one of the massive hits of this year. Now, there are reports which suggest that Gopichand has joined hands with Ravi Teja for the fourth time for his upcoming directorial. It was also earlier said that Ravi Teja loved the script during the narration and immediately gave his approval. It is speculated that Mythri Movie Makers will be backing the project. The production house hinted at the same on their social media platforms on Friday. They shared a poster which read: “Massiest Update". The caption of the tweet said, “The most successful combo is back again, Massiest Announcement on July 9 at 11.11 AM, Stay tuned!"

Ravi Teja and Gopichand had previously collaborated in commercially successful films which are Don Seenu, Balupu, and Krack. Gopichand in his previous films has shown Ravi as a solid character. It will be interesting to see now how he will be portraying Ravi in this upcoming project.

Ravi Teja, whose last film Ravanasura turned out to be a failure at the box office, is in need of a hit film. He has recently resumed the shooting of Tiger Nageswara Rao, which is based on the extraordinary life of the daredevil Tiger Nageswara Rao. The film is scheduled to hit the cinemas on October 20 in five languages. The stellar cast also includes John Abraham, Gayatri Bharadwaj, Nupur Sanon, Anupam Kher, Koushik Mahata, Mandava Sai Kumar, and Renu Desai in crucial roles.