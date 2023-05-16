Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageswara Rao's 1st Look Poster To Be Released On May 24

The mass action hero Ravi Teja’s next pan-India movie, Tiger Nageswara Rao has created ripples of excitement among his fans from the date of its announcement. And to not disappoint them anymore, the makers have shared the release date of the first look poster. The poster will release on May 24. The movie is written and directed by Vamsee Krishna. Sharing the news, Vamsee Krishna claimed that the look of actor Ravi Teja in this movie is unlike anything which has been witnessed before.

“Fierce and Majestic. @RaviTeja_offl like you’ve never seen him," tweeted the director.

This is the most ambitious project of producer Abhishek Agarwal of Abhishek Agarwal Arts, who has previously delivered two back-to-back blockbusters, The Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2.

Tiger Nageswara Rao is a biopic on the infamous thief set in the 1970s in the village of Stuartpuram. Ravi Teja’s body language, diction and attire will be radically different, and he will be playing a role he has never done before. In the film, Nupur Sanon and Gayatri Bharadwaj will portray the female leads alongside Ravi Teja. The cameraman for the film is R Madhie, while the music is by GV Prakash Kumar.

The film’s creators previously declared that it will be released on October 20 as a gift for the fans on Dussehra. As per reports, with the involvement of Renu Desai, the hopes for this film’s success have increased many folds. Some of the scenes in this film involving Ravi Teja and Renu Desai will be a treat for their fans. Anupam Kher will also be playing an important role in this movie.

The pre-look motion poster for Tiger Nageswara Rao was released last year by Abhishek Agarwal Arts, which had Ravi Teja in the rugged look, standing on a platform before an approaching train. The action drama will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada.