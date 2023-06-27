RDX: Robert Dony Xavier’s Shooting Wrapped In 4 Months, Film Enters Post-production

Malayalam actors Antony Varghese, Shane Nigam and Neeraj Madhav-starrer RDX: Robert Dony Xavier have been a hot topic of discussion for quite some time. Directed by Nahas Hidayath, the film’s shooting lasted for four months reportedly and is now in the post-production stage.

Produced by Weekend Blockbusters, the movie will hit the big screen on August 25. According to the reports, RDX: Robert Dony Xavier, touted to be an action thriller, is mounted on a massive budget. Makers will present RDX: Robert Dony Xavier as a pan-India film. Antony Varghese shared the first look of this movie on Instagram on June 23. The look shows Antony and Neeraj Madhav holding weapons and showing aggressive looks. Shane Nigam stands in the middle with a wound on his face. The caption reads, “WEEKEND BLOCKBUSTERS Presents the first look of #RDX !, Produced by: Sophia Paul, Directed by: Nahas Hidhayath, Teaser out on BAKRID…. #LetTheFightBegin."