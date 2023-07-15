Reality Show Nenu Super Woman To Empower Women Entrepreneurs; Deets Inside

Streaming platform Aha has introduced an exciting project titled Nenu Super Woman. It is a business reality show, designed to inspire and empower women entrepreneurs. Viewers can tune in to Aha every Friday and Saturday, starting from July 21. The launch of Nenu Super Woman is a remarkable opportunity for women, who want to leave their mark and make a lasting impact in the world of business. In an impressive start to Nenu Super Woman, the distinguished Angels (esteemed entrepreneurs who will guide and mentor the contestants), have reportedly invested over Rs 1.35 crore in the contestants’ startup companies in the first week. This substantial financial support serves as a powerful kick to the contestants’ potential and compelling business ideas. It not only validates their innovative thinking and entrepreneurial skills, but also showcases the Angels’ trust and belief in the contestants’ ventures.

Nenu Super Woman, hosted by actor-singer Sreerama Chandra, features a remarkable panel of Angels who are dedicated to women’s empowerment. These esteemed Angels, including Rohit Chennamaneni, Renuka Bodla, Sridhar Gadhi, Dodla Deepa Reddy, Sudhakar Reddy, Karan Bajaj, and Sindhura Ponguru, will be imparting guidance to the contestants. In an interview with Telangana Today, they spoke about the show. Rohit Chennamaneni, co-founder of Darwin Box said, “Nenu Super Woman is a game-changer for aspiring women entrepreneurs. It offers them a distinctive platform to showcase their business ideas and embark on a remarkable journey."

Entrepreneur Renuka Bodla shared with the portal, “As someone who comes from humble beginnings, witnessing a woman entrepreneur presenting her business prototype or idea brings me immense joy. Aha’s Nenu Super Woman is a revolutionary step that celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit of women."

Deepthi Ravula, the CEO of WeHub, highlighted the essential qualities needed for entrepreneurship, particularly for women. She emphasised that being an entrepreneur demands great courage, resilience, perseverance, and determination. Deepthi Ravula also shared her personal experience, expressing how WeHub, the flagship initiative of the Telangana State Government, has been an incredible source of inspiration for her.