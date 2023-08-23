Rebel Moon Trailer Out: Zack Snyder's Space Opera Is Here And It Is Epic

Netflix has an amazing lineup of shows and movies awaiting release. Recently, the streaming platform launched the trailer for Rebel Moon, a space-themed fantasy film directed by Zack Snyder. The first part of the film, titled Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire, is scheduled to release on Netflix on December 22. The sequel, titled Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver will release on April 19, 2024.

The highly enticing trailer video suggests that filmmaker Zack Snyder is planning to give his fans a visual spectacle. The three-minute teaser presents a perfect balance of action and stunning cinematography. It begins with a reference to Issa, a warrior princess who, as per myth, was destined to end a conflict in society. It then goes on to show the life of Kora, played by Sofia Boutella, who fights demons with the help of mysterious flying objects, unconventional creatures, and laser weapons to take down an undemocratic ruler. The trailer talks about fighting and giving up life for one’s ideals and seeing the good win over the evil. The trailer also evokes a certain sense of mystery surrounding the plot.

Advertisement

The description given by Netflix along with the trailer reads, “When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors—outsiders, insurgents, peasants, and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge."