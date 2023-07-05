Reddit Digs Out Rare Clip Of Rakhi Sawant From Debut Film Agnichakra

Rakhi Sawant, known for her entertaining and funny persona, has always grabbed attention with her antics. Whether it’s her personal life or professional, she never leaves a chance to stay in the limelight. However, it seems that her charm won hearts long before her popular music video Pardesiya took the world by storm. Recently, a Reddit user shared a clip from Rakhi’s debut film Agnichakra, where the actress looked stunning and almost unrecognizable. The video has left social media users in awe, with many expressing disbelief at the sight of the young Rakhi Sawant.

Sharing the scene from her debut project, the user wrote, “Rakhi slaying since her debut in Agnichakra."

The post quickly garnered a flood of comments from Redditors. Many expressed their admiration for her beauty, while others spoke about the transformation she underwent over the years.

A user wrote, “Oh God, you gave her everything, still she went to the doctor."

Another wrote, “She is literally so gorgeous. She needed no surgeries at all. I never knew she looked like this."

“What a screen presence Rakhi Sawant has. She manages to grab attention every time she comes on screen," a comment reads.

A user appreciating her skills shared, “Her acting is good too! Far better than the ones we have now."

One more wrote, “Wow, Rakhi was absolutely gorgeous. She is still gorgeous, confident, talented and extremely funny."