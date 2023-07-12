Reel to Real-life Success, How Bollywood Actor Sumeet Saigal Built A Multi-crore Company

Sumeet Saigal made his debut in the Bollywood film industry with “Insaniyat Ke Dushman" in 1987. He quickly became a popular face, starring in approximately 30 films as the second lead actor. However, his career took a downturn in 1995, leading to his exit from the industry.

During his prime, Sumeet had the spotlight before Govinda’s arrival. Unfortunately, after delivering a few flop movies, he faced constant comparisons with Govinda, which ultimately led to his downfall. Many believed that Sumeet bore a striking resemblance to Govinda, and when filmmakers couldn’t secure Govinda’s dates, they would cast Sumeet as a replacement.

Despite his acting skills being appreciated by audiences, Sumeet never received recognition for lead roles due to this constant comparison. He had to settle for second lead roles, which hindered his chances of establishing himself as a prominent actor.

Following his exit from acting, Sumeet decided to invest in the film industry by starting his own production company named “Sumeet Art." The production house primarily focused on dubbing South Indian films into Hindi. This venture allowed him to remain connected to the industry and explore his passion for filmmaking from a different perspective.