Rekha Holds Sameera Reddy's Son in Her Arms with Motherly Affection; Fans Say 'Unbothered By Star Status'

Sameera Reddy recently took to Instagram to post old pictures of her family meeting veteran actor Rekha a few years ago. One photo shows Rekha bonding with Sameera’s daughter Nyra, and another picture captures Rekha holding Sameera’s son Hans. Fans adored the pictures, especially how lovingly Rekha interacted with Hans.

Sharing the pictures, Sameera wrote on Instagram, “When my kids met Rekha Ji (heart eyes emoji) This memory just popped up on my phone and I remember so clearly Nyra was so cranky that day, I was very hassled and it’s incredible how RekhaJi took the time to settle her and of course Hans got sweet hugs too! A memory for us to show them when they grow up. #legend #throwback #messymama #motherhood #moments."

Fans quickly took to the comments section and spoke of Rekha’s ‘motherly instinct’. One fan wrote, “The way she held hans shows how motherly she is…unhindered by her star status." Another wrote, “Such great memories. Rekha is someone I have a female crush on. such dignity, charm and always drips elegance with a dash of fun and humour. Hans can boast one day that Rekha carried him!!"