Rekha In Live-In Relationship With Her Secretary? Biographer Denies Reports Making SHOCKING Claim

Rekha’s personal life has always been under the scanner. Her alleged love affair with megastar Amitabh Bachchan is still talked about a lot. Amid all this, reports started doing the rounds that Rekha’s biography, Rekha: The Untold Story, penned by Yasser Usman, allegedly claimed that she has been in a live-in relationship with her manager Farzana. Yasser, however, has vehemently refuted the claims and called them “fabrication".

Reports had earlier claimed that the biography alleged that nobody other than the secretary is allowed to enter Rekha’s bedroom. “Farzana is a perfect partner for Rekha. She is her consultant, her friend, and her supporter, and Rekha simply can’t live without her. In fact, only Rekha’s trusted secretary Farzana — who some have claimed is her lover — is permitted inside her bedroom; not even domestic help are allowed entry," E-Times had quoted as an excerpt from the biography.

However, the author has denied these claims, calling them pure fabrication. He also said that he will threaten legal action against those who have published such claims. Talking to the Times of India in a recent interview, Yasser said, “The quotes alleging a ‘live-in relationship’ ascribed to my Rekha The Untold Story are complete fabrication, falsification and misrepresentation evidently intended to create sensationalism."