'Rekha Is Power-Packed, Passionate and Dedicated', Says Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Director

Legendary actress Rekha’s association with Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has always been very special, ever since the commencement of the show. As GHKKPM is all set to take a leap, Rekha once again shot for a special promo introducing the new cast members. Director Siddharth Jenna, who worked with Rekha for the promo recently showered praises on the actress and appreciated her dedication.

“I was super excited and elated when I got to know that I am supposed to direct Rekha ji. She is power-packed, passionate, and a 100% dedicated professional. I feel very lucky and blessed to have directed the Evergreen Queen of Bollywood. It has been an absolute pleasure to work with Rekha ji. She is what she is because of her discipline, passion, punctuality, and hunger to give more than 100% in all her performances. She is someone who does her homework and comes on set. Apart from being a legend, she has the heart of an eighteen-year-old," he said.

Siddharth further called Rekha ‘a director’s dream actress’ and revealed he learnt to ‘give your heart and soul to everything you do’ to make it the best. “At her age, she is fit as a fiddle, and I know it’s no longer a riddle. While we had a painting sequence in the scene, She was having fun doing some interesting strokes with the brush on the canvas. I thought those were some professional strokes. Curiously, I asked her, Does she paint? and she nodded no with a smile. Then she revealed that she loves to sketch with charcoal," the director added.