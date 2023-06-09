Rekha Says 'Mujhse Puchiye' On Question About Woman 'Falling In Love With A Married Man'; Watch

Rekha has sent netizens into a frenzy as an old video of actress commenting on a question about “a woman falling hard for a married man," has surfaced on the internet. The video is from the sets of Indian Idol 12, where Rekha had appeared as a special guest.

In the video, which is now going viral on social media, host Jay Bhanushali asks the judges, “Rekhaji, Nehu (Neha Kakkar), kabhi aapne dekha hai ki koi aurat itna pagal horahi hai kisi aadmi k liye, woh bhi shaadi shuda aadmi k liye? (Rekhaji, Nehu, have you ever noticed a woman falling hard for a man, that too for a married man?)."

Responding to him, Rekha says, “Muhse puchiye na (Ask me)." Jay goes “huh?" To this, Rekha quips, “Maine kuch nahi kaha (I didn’t say anything)," leaving the audience in splits. Judges Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani couldn’t control themselves either. “Kya baat hai. Yeh laga sixer (Wow. That was a sixer)," says Jay.

Advertisement

The post has been flooded with fans applauding Rekha for her witty humour. One fan wrote, “Rekhaji is really very brave and courageous. Nobody could actually notice the pain and sorrow behind her cheerful." Another one said, “She speaks her heart out, always." “I love her," a third user said.