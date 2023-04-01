Rekha Steals The Show In a Kanjeevaram Saree, Greets Paps With Folded Hands; Watch

A recent fashion event at the Gateway of India in Mumbai was no less than a star-studded affair in Mumbai. A number of Bollywood celebrities attended the same, setting their best fashion foot forward. However, it was veteran actress Rekha’s look that stole the show. The actress made heads turn in a stunning Kanjeevaram silk saree in shades of red and gold.

While interacting with the paparazzi, the actress folded her hands and thanked shutterbugs for taking her pictures. Rekha then signed off and was seen walking towards her car. She truly looked breathtaking as she styled her saree with statement jewellery, and wore gajra on her hair to complete her look.

Advertisement

Time and again, Rekha has made heads turn with her sartorial choices. Speaking of the same, sarees have always had a special corner in her closet. The veteran beauty is often seen draped in elegant six yards for red carpet appearances and events.

Dior’s Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri had earlier met Rekha ahead of the big event and shared a special note for the actress on Instagram. Along with the picture, she wrote: “I was so touched to meet the iconic Rekha gi (ji) last night for the first time. India’s most iconic woman and incredible actress. I am so grateful you have joined us last night, it was a true honour." Have a look :

While the veteran actress Rekha looked mesmerizing in an ethereal white saree, Maria was seen in a black and white outfit. Rekha paired her white saree with a full sleeves-matching blouse and sheer details. For accessories, the OG beauty icon chose statement gold earrings, a golden bangle and a potli bag to add a dash of sophistication.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, besides Rekha, several other celebrities including Karisma Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Athiya Shetty and Ananya Panday among others also graced the event at the Gateway of India.

Read all the Latest Movies News here