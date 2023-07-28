Rekha Watches Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani With Her Secretary Farzana; Photos Go Viral

Veteran actress Rekha has been making all the headlines over her alleged relationship with her secretary Farzana. It’s been speculated that Rekha and Farzana have been together in a live-in relationship due to a biography that was penned by Yasser Usman. While the author himself lashed out such speculations and even threatened to take legal action against those who are amplifying the ‘alleged’ relationship, paparazzi pictures of the two arriving at the YRF studios for a special screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has gone viral on Friday morning.

In the pictures that were supposedly clicked on Thursday night, one can see Rekha and Farzana arriving in a car. The yesteryear actress looked enchanting in a pristine, white saree and Farzana sat beside her in a white sweatshirt. Rekha went on to greet the paps with a polite ‘namaste’ while smiling ear-to-ear. She also sported big black sunglasses and a beautiful earring to complete her look.

Veteran actress Rekha often finds herself in the spotlight, not just for her talent or charming personality, but also due to her personal life. Amidst various controversies and rumours surrounding her romantic relationships, her connection with Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has remained a topic of discussion for years. However, another aspect of her life has come into the limelight recently. Her biography, Rekha: The Untold Story by Yasser Usman, published in 2016, has sparked fresh interest as it allegedly reveals Rekha’s live in relationship with her manager, Farzana.

Now, the author of the biography has finally addressed the ongoing rumours. He dismissed the claims through a tweet and wrote, “The quotes alleging a ‘live-in relationship’ ascribed to my book ‘Rekha The Untold Story’ are a complete fabrication, falsification and misrepresentation evidently intended to create sensationalism. I vehemently assert that the quotes mentioned in the media articles are entirely absent from my book."

“Furthermore, throughout the entire manuscript, the phrases ‘live-in relationship’ or ‘hermetic existence’ or ‘the biography claiming the relationship is sexual’ have never been used. These incorrect quotes are a result of poor clickbait journalism and keep on resurfacing every few years. If these quotes attributed to me or my book ‘Rekha The Untold Story’ are not immediately rectified, we will not hesitate to pursue legal action against the publications responsible," he added.

Yasser Usman’s book portrays Farzana as a vital figure in Rekha’s life. The alleged excerpt claims that Farzana is a perfect partner for the veteran star and their bond is so strong that Rekha cannot imagine life without her. The book allegedly suggests that Farzana is the only person allowed inside Rekha’s bedroom, even her domestic help are denied entry.

According to an old interview with Yasser Usman, Farzana initially worked as an assistant on several films but later realized that it did not interest her. She then met Rekha and began her journey as her secretary-cum-manager.