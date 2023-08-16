Release of Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara-starrer Iraivan Postponed, New Date Awaited

The highly anticipated film Iraivan, featuring the dynamic duo Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara, has faced a delay in its release date. Initially set to hit theatres on August 25 with a much-anticipated Pan-India release, the film’s debut has been postponed due to some pending work in the post-production phase. Reports indicate that the makers are diligently working to finalize a new release date, which might be unveiled alongside a fresh promotional poster on a special occasion.

The anticipation among audiences and fans is now centred around whether the film will secure a new release date or if the remaining work can be expedited to meet the previously announced date. Despite having completed the film’s shooting a few months ago, the final touches, particularly in the area of background music, are being meticulously fine-tuned.

Iraivan marks Jayam Ravi’s first cinematic appearance following the resounding success of the blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan. With high expectations from his fervent fan base, the actor is poised to deliver another commercial hit, given the significant buzz surrounding the film.