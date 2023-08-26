Release Of Mahesh Babu-starrer Guntur Kaaram's First Single Postponed: Reports

Guntur Kaaram, starring Mahesh Babu and directed by Trivikram Trivikram, has been grabbing attention ever since its announcement. The original plan was to kickstart promotions with the release of the first single. However, according to recent reports, the film’s lead, Mahesh Babu, decided to postpone early promotional activities.

On his birthday, Mahesh Babu informed the team that he preferred not to release any teaser or promotional material for Guntur Kaaram. This decision was influenced by the fact that a glimpse of the film was already shared on the occasion of the late actor Krishna’s birth anniversary. Mahesh believes that releasing additional content at the initial stage is unnecessary, given that the film is scheduled for release during the Sankranthi festival.

Initially, the makers of Guntur Kaaram had scheduled the release of the first single for this month. Nevertheless, Mahesh has once more rejected the idea, expressing his desire to refrain from launching the song without a fitting occasion. He holds the belief that it’s too early for such a release, as per reports.

Mahesh Babu has reportedly suggested to the team that they consider releasing the first single during either Vinayaka Chavithi or the Dasara festival. Meanwhile, the production of Guntur Kaaram is progressing swiftly, with the team working around the clock. Sources indicate that the team aims to wrap up the entire filming process by November.

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Guntur Kaaram marks the third collaboration between him and Mahesh Babu, who previously teamed up for Athadu and Khaleja. The movie is being produced by Haarika and Hassine Creations under the banner of Haarika & Hassine Creations. Apart from Mahesh Babu, the film will have Sree Leela and Meenakshi Choudhary, both of whom are working with the actor for the first time.