Release Of Vinay Forrt And Anu Sithara-starrer Malayalam Film Vaathil Delayed

The much-awaited Malayalam suspense film, Vaathil, featuring the popular pair Vinay Forrt and Anu Sithara, has faced an unforeseen setback in its path to the cinema. Initially set for an August premiere, the movie’s release has been rescheduled to September due to unexpected technical challenges.

Under the skilful direction of Sarju Ramakanth, Vaathil is set to offer an exhilarating blend of emotions and suspense, featuring a talented ensemble cast led by Vinay Forrt, Anu Sithara and Krishna Shankar, among others. The plot of the movie centres on the intricate dynamics of trust problems within a couple, depicted by Vinay Forrt and Anu Sithara, as they become ensnared in a series of doubts. With family sentiments as its focal point and an engaging storyline that introduces an assortment of captivating characters, the film is primed to provide an electrifying cinematic journey.

The trailer for Vaathil garnered significant attention from film enthusiasts, heightening anticipation for the suspenseful drama starring Vinay Forrt. The trailer begins with a distressed husband on the brink of despair, contemplating ending his life. Encouraged by his friend’s words of inspiration, Forrt’s character embarks on a journey to regain his zest for life, only to find his situation deteriorating further. The presence of the ensemble cast adds to the intrigue and excitement surrounding the film.