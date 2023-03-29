Former Bollywood actress Asin catapulted to fame after starring in the 2008 film Ghajini. Helmed by A.R. Murugadoss, the action thriller went on to become a success at the box office. With Aamir Khan in the lead role, Ghajini soon became the talk of the town, inadvertently benefitting Asin’s stardom. Soon after Asin started getting numerous film offers. Despite working with seasoned stars including Salman Khan in Ready, Akshay Kumar in Khiladi 786, and Ajay Devgan in Bol Bachchan, Asin’s notoriety slowly started to retract until she was no longer in the limelight.

According to reports, Asin stepped into the film industry with the 2001 Malayalam-language film Narendran Makan Jayakanthan Vaka. She was just 15 years old at that time. Later on, she also featured in many Tamil and Telugu films including Shivamani, Gharshana, Vel, and Dasavathaaram among others. It did not take much time for Asin to become one of the most sought-after stars in the South film industry.

Wanting to step foot in Bollywood, Asin started her career in the Hindi film fraternity with Ghajini, getting the dream opportunity to be cast opposite Aamir Khan. Asin’s small-town girl charm and adorable expressions in the film struck a chord with the masses. She impressed both critics and cine buffs with her effortless acting prowess, slipping into the shoes of her on-screen character Kalpana.

Post Ghajini, she put her acting skills to the test in a few films. But her roles were not that significant, having less screen time that the lead actors. Unable to bag strong and important roles, Asin’s fame started crippling, until she got no good roles. She bid goodbye to the world of glam and glitz, her last Bollywood film being Khiladi 786, starring Akshay Kumar.

In 2016, Asin tied the nuptial knot with business tycoon Rahul Sharma. Rahul was the ex-founder of the Micromax company. Their wedding was a private and intimate affair, in the presence of close friends and family. The wedding rituals were conducted following both Christian and Hindu customs. The couple welcomed daughter Arin on October 24, 2017. Asin often drops pictures of her little ball of munchkin on Instagram.

