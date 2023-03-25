Gracy Singh was one of the popular actresses in Bollywood. She has worked with many big actors including Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Amitabh Bachchan. Her superhit films include Lagaan, Munna Bhai MBBS and Gangaajal. Aamir and Gracy Singh starrer Lagaan was nominated for Oscars in 2001, and despite that, she gradually disappeared from the industry. Today, let us find out the reason why, instead of having a successful career, she stepped away from the limelight.

Gracy began her career as a dancer, touring with the dance group The Planets. She made her acting debut in the year 1997 with the television soap, Amanat. She came into the limelight after appearing in the epic sports drama film, Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India. The film was written and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, and produced by Aamir Khan. In Lagaan, Gracy won hearts with her simplicity and innocence. The movie was a huge hit and was the third Indian film to be nominated for the Academy Awards in the Best Foreign Language category, after Mother India and Salaam Bombay. Lagaan became the most-awarded film at the 47th Filmfare Awards with eight wins.

Gracy Singh gave superhit films like Munna Bhai MBBS and Gangaajal thereafter. She received immense love from the viewers for her outstanding performances. She could not maintain her success. Gracy worked with Anil Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in Armaan. The film flopped. After this, she acted in films like Chanchal, Deshdrohi, and Dekh Bhai Dekh, which too were unable to impress the fans and turned out to be disasters at the box office.

After her back-to-back flops in Bollywood, Gracy started working in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Gujarati, Punjabi, and Bengali films. She could not last there either. In 2013, Gracy joined Brahmakumari World Spiritual University. After this, she started following their rules completely and participated in their events. After joining Brahmakumari, Gracy Singh once said in an earlier interview with a portal, “I experienced boundless safety, peace, joy, understanding, acceptance, and cooperation. I met people from all over the world who were humble, kind, and understanding here (Brahmakumari World Spiritual University)."

She was last seen in the TV serial Santoshi Maa - Sunayein Vrat Kathaye, which was a sequel to the show Santoshi Maa. The Hindi language socio-mythological television series premiered on January 28, 2020, and was also available on ZEE5. The series was produced by Rashmi Sharma and Pawan Kumar Marut under Rashmi Sharma Telefilms.

