Remember Little Bhavesh Balchandani From Veer Ki Ardaas Veera? Here's What He's Up To Now

Veer Ki Ardaas Veera was a popular daily soap that aired on Star Plus from 2012 to 2015 and quickly became a fan favourite. With his innocence and protective nature for his sister Veera, Bhavesh Balchandani stole the hearts of the audience.

The brother-sister duo is still remembered by the audience. However, the actors are now all grown up and mature. Bhavesh has a massive fan following on his Instagram and he is quite active there.

Bhavesh began working as a child artist at an early age, and his work was well-received by the audience. He was also seen in Phulwa after Veera. In a previous interview, he stated that he also had to work due to bad financial conditions. Bhavesh has also appeared in films such as Ek Thi Daayan with Emraan Hashmi.