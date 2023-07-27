Remember Mohabbatein Fame Jugal Hansraj? He's Married To This Investment Banker

Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi-starrer Masoom (1983) was well-received by audiences upon its release. What caught everyone’s attention was a child artist, who won hearts with his innocence. The child actor was none other than Jugal Hansraj. He went on to act in several films in adulthood, but couldn’t make a mark in the industry. Jugal Hansraj is currently enjoying a life away from the limelight. He does take up films or shows once in a blue moon though. Do you know he got married at the age of 40? Not many people know his wife. Jugal Hansraj tied the knot with Jasmine Dhillon in 2014. She is a US-based investment banker. They dated for a few years before tying the knot. Reportedly, they met through their common friends. Jugal and Jasmine have a son named Sidak. In an interview earlier, Jugal Hansraj talked about his marriage. He said, “My only regret is that I got married at the age of 40. I wish Jasmine and our son had come into my life earlier."

Jugal Hansraj, after Masoom, continued to appear in films like Karma and Sultanat as a child artiste. He made his debut as a Bollywood actor with the film Aa Gale Lag Jaa in 1994. He is known for playing the role of Sameer Sharma in the 2000 Yash Raj film Mohabbatein. Jugal has also directed films like Roadside Romeo in 2008, which was an animated film, featuring the voices of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Javed Jaffrey. He also directed Pyaar Impossible with Priyanka Chopra and Uday Chopra.