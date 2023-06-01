Remember Rita From Hum Aapke Hain Koun? Here's What She's Up To Now

The 1994 romantic entertainer Hum Aapke Hain Koun was one of the biggest hits of its time and enjoys a loyal fanbase even today. All the actors who were a part of the film are fondly remembered by the fans, one among them was Sahila Chaddha.

Although she has been a part of around 50 films, she is still remembered as Rita from Hum Aapke Hain Koun. The scene where she makes a salty halwa has not been forgotten by the people. Apart from this film she acted in more than 50 movies, yet she could not make her mark in the entertainment industry. Today, Sahil Chaddha is living a life of anonymity.

According to the reports, Sahila Chaddha is a former Miss India with her father being a famous film producer. Despite her filmy background and her charming screen presence, the diva did not manage to prove her mettle as an actor.

Sahila Chaddha’s debut movie

Sahila Chaddha was extremely bright ever since her childhood and started modeling at a very young age. It is believed that she bagged around 25 awards before winning the title of Miss India. Later, she stepped into acting with the 1985 drama I Love You. During her tenure, Sahila Chaddha has worked with many big names from the industry such as Jackie Shroff, Mithun Chakraborty, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan. Additionally, she was also a part of Shah Rukh Khan’s 2001 outing One Two Ka Four. However, after that, she disappeared from the big screens.

Even after sharing screen space with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, she did not get any success as an actor. Meanwhile, aside from her, several other actresses in the industry are living their lives away from the limelight despite working with big stars. It is said that Sahila Chaddha is married to actor Nimai Bali. She runs her own production house which makes several web series and TV serials.