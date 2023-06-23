Remember The Kaaka Muttai Boys? Know What They Are Doing After 8 Years

Kaaka Muttai, the Malayalam movie, which was released in 2014 created a huge sensation during its release. The story of this film revolves around two boys who belong to a slum area of Chennai and desire to eat pizza. M. Manikanda made headlines with a hailed direction when the movie was released. The storyline of the movie is indigenous and relevant and still proves to be one of the unbeatable cult classics in the Tamil industry.

Manikandan gave viewers a very discrete warning in the very first scene of the movie that he isn’t here to prettify things which proved to be the greatest strength of the movie. The movie is about the sedition of two slum boys against the corporates and elitists who considered them nothing more than kids living in a hovel. The movie talks about the two brothers who live in a slum and their distinct characteristics following the struggle of securing the object of their choice and undergoing destitution.