Remembering Amrish Puri’s Iconic Dialogues That Forever Echo in Our Hearts

In the ever-evolving landscape of Bollywood, the industry has witnessed remarkable changes in recent years. Amidst this transformation, certain movies, actors, and their unforgettable dialogues have managed to etch a permanent place in the hearts and minds of the audience. These iconic dialogues have become timeless treasures, transcending generations and leaving an indelible impression on the collective memory of movie enthusiasts.

One of the legends of Indian film industry was Amrish Puri, the man always seen as a villain and a character actor. The late actor worked for 38 years in the film industry, from 1967 to 2005, with an amazing filmography ranging over 450 films. Not only in Hindi cinema, he left everyone amazed with his acting in Marathi, Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam films as well. Multifaceted Amrish Puri also worked in iconic Hollywood movies like India Jones and the Temple Of Doom and Gandhi.

His portrayal of villain or the antagonist in majority of his movies is the most talked about point about him, especially in movies like Shahenshah, Mr India, Ram Lakhan, Karan Arjun, Nayak, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and many more. The aura of his voice is still alive and cherished, and the impact his dialogue holds is unmatchable.

Today, on his 91st birth anniversary, let’s recall his most iconic dialogues, which are evergreen:

Jaa Simran Jaa, Jee Le apni zindagi!- Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge.

Aadmi ke paas dimag ho na, to who apna dard bhi bech sakta hai- Aitraaz.

Amreeka mai pyaar ka matlab hai len den lekin Hindustan mai pyar ka matlab hai sirf dena, dena, dena - Pardes.

Galati ek baar hoti hai, do baar hoti hai lekin teesri baar iraada hota hai- Ilaaka.

Har aadmi ka kuch na kuch daam hota hai, daam dedo, aadmi tumhara - Mashaal

Mogambo Khush hua!- Mr. India

Thappad tumhare muh par pada hai, aur nishaan mere gaal par chappe hai- Vishwatma.

Yeh adaalat hai, koi mandir ya dargah nahi jahan mannatein aur muraadein poori hoti hai yaha dhoop batti aur narayal nahi balki thos saboot aur gawah pesh kiye jaate hai- Damini.