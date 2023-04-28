Remembering Irrfan Khan: 5 Must-Watch Films Of The Talented Actor

IRRFAN KHAN DEATH ANNIVERSARY: Irrfan Khan was among the finest actors Indian cinema has ever seen. A recipient of honours such as the National Film Award and Padma Shri, Irrfan began his acting journey with Mira Nair’s Salaam Bombay! (1988). He managed to establish himself as a favourite of the audiences with movies like Paan Singh Tomar, Hindi Medium and Piku. Irrfan died from complications of neuroendocrine cancer on April 29, 2020. His demise left a void in Indian cinema. On the third anniversary of Irrfan’s passing, we look back at five of his must-watch movies.

The Namesake (2006)

In Mira Nair’s adaptation of Jhumpa Lahiri’s novel, Irrfan played the role of Ashoke Ganguly, a first-generation Indian-American immigrant. Nair especially put significant focus on the relationship between Ashoke and his son Nikhil (played by Kal Penn). Through his soft-spoken character, Irrfan delivered a subtle but powerful performance of a father who fails to understand his son, but is willing to do anything for him. Paan Singh Tomar (2012)

In the Tigmanshu Dhulia directorial, Irrfan played a soldier and athlete named Tomar, who owing to unfortunate circumstances, was forced to become an outlaw. The film was a box office success. Irrfan clinched the Best Actor trophy at the 60th National Film Awards (2013). Life of Pi (2012)

Irrfan was cast as the adult Pi Patel in this Ang Lee movie and served as the story’s narrator. Through Irrfan Khan&’s gentle voice, Ang Lee chose to deliver the central philosophical and spiritual ideas of the film, which was adapted from Yann Martel’s book of the same name. Life Of Pi also reunited Irrfan with his The Namesake co-star Tabu. The film won four Academy Awards. Jurassic World (2015)

In this successful re-launch of Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park franchise, Irrfan played Simon Masrani, the owner of the rejigged dinosaur park at Isla Nublar. Irrfan’s performance, replete with his infectious positivity and philosophical musings, warmed the hearts of cine-goers. Angrezi Medium (2020)

Angrezi Medium was Irrfan Khan’s final film. He played Champak Bansal, a sweet-shop owner and widower who desperately tries to fulfil his daughter Tarika’s (Radhika Madan) dream to study abroad. Irrfan won a posthumous Filmfare Award for his performance.

