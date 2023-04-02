Remo D'Souza Birthday: Did You Know That The Ace Choreographer Has No Professional Dance Training?

HAPPY BIRTHDAY REMO D’SOUZA: Remo D’Souza is well-known for his charismatic choreography. Starting off as a background dancer, Remo has worked his way through the ladder of success to establish himself not just as one of the biggest choreographers in Bollywood, but also as a filmmaker and a reality show personality. Remo’s appearance on dance reality shows like Dance India Dance, and Dance Plus made him a household name. On his birthday, here are five facts you probably did not know about the ace dancer.

Remo D’Souza Birthday: Lesser-known Facts

Remo D’Souza’s real name is Ramesh Gopi Nair. The ace dancer had no professional training in dancing at all. He was a self-learner, and his wide knowledge of various dance forms comes from his observations over time. Remo’s big Bollywood break was Urmila Mathondkar’s song Rangeela Re from the movie Rangeela. He was one of the dancers and got the part while he was assisting choreographer Ahmed Khan. After relocating to Bombay in search of a dancing career, Remo D’souza founded a Super Brats dance studio on Charni Road in South Bombay with just four students. Remo has directed several Bollywood films, but many are unaware that he also directed a Bengali film Lal Pahare’r Katha (a story of the red hills), which was screened at the Dubai International Film Festival. The film featured Mithun Chakraborty in the lead role. Lal Pahare’r Katha’s plot revolved around Chhau, a tribal dance form of Orissa and West Bengal.

Remo D’Souza Birthday: Latest Songs

Nachi Nachi

Remo D’Souza choreographed the iconic song Nachi Nachi from the 2020 film Street Dancer 3D. The song has millions of views on YouTube. It features the ultimate dance battle between Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi. Garmi

This is yet another song choreographed by Remo D’Souza from Street Dancer 3D. The song was sung by Badshah and features Nora Fatehi and Varun Dhawan. The Jawani song

The song from the album Student Of The Year 2 was crooned by Vishal Dadlani, Payal Dev and was a rendition of Kishore Kumar’s original song Yeh Jawani hai Dewaani. The music video features Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Ananya Panday dancing to the perfectly synced choreography by Remo D’Souza.

