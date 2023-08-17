Renu Desai Hits Back At Trolls Accusing Her Of Getting Money From Ex-husband Pawan Kalyan

Marathi actress Renu Desai, the ex-wife of South actor Pawan Kalyan, is in the headlines these days for her social media interactions. She expressed support for her ex-husband Pawan Kalyan for entering politics recently. She shared a video message, in which she said that Pawan Kalyan has only entered politics to serve the public and that he only has good intentions of going into politics. Now, she is getting mocked by the fans of the party and the actor, for showing support.

Renu Desai is being accused of getting money from Pawan Kalyan for the video. In retaliation to such accusations, Renu released a statement, which said that she always spoke the truth about Pawan Kalyan, be it his cheating allegations or his political venture. In an Instagram post, she shared, “When I spoke about the reality of my divorce and what happened with the cheating, my ex-husband’s fans abused me. Now, when I spoke the truth as a citizen of the country in his favour, his haters were abusing me…first I was accused of taking money to talk about divorce from the anti-people and now I am accused of taking money from the pro-people of my ex-husband."

Renu Desai further said that the only thing she did was to speak the truth in both situations and nothing more. She wrote that this is what she has to pay for falling in love with someone and siding with the truth. She ended the post with, “If it’s my destiny, then so be it …please begin the abuse." The post was shared with a picture of a troll, and Renu Desai’s reply to that person. According to reports, the troll made an offensive comment about the couple’s divorce.