Women still face considerable barriers and obstacles in the workplace despite significant improvement in the work environment for women. The situation was even worse in the 1990s when women were expected to toe the line and adjust according to the workplace. The situation in the film industry was also no different. Seasoned actress Renuka Shahane recently spoke about it in an interview with Pinkvilla. She revealed that those days women on the sets remained thirsty for the entire day as they didn’t want to use the washrooms, which were not clean. Renuka took a stroll down memory lane and remembered how women were expected to stay mum about these poor sanitation conditions. They were expected to stay professional and just keep slogging. The veteran actress reminisced that even ace stars of the time like Madhuri Dixit were expected to adjust with these conditions. According to her, it was considered a granted fact that women had the willpower to just carry on work even after facing these painful conditions.

She also appreciated the fact that the television industry has become better than it used to be in the past. She said, “Television industry has at least become aware that there should be gender parity, pay parity, situations at the workplace are much more sensitive to the needs of women, which would never happen earlier."

Advertisement

This is not the first time an actress has stepped forward to talk about the lack of sanitation facilities for women in the 60s, 70s and 90s. Veteran actresses Asha Parekh and Jaya Bachchan have talked about this issue. Asha revealed about it in a conversation at the 53rd edition of the Indian Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. Asha had a sigh of relief that she didn’t have kidney related problems. According to the veteran actress, heroines had to go behind bushes to change their clothes. She was happy that there is some technical advancement now and heroines have the facility of vanity vans.

On the other hand, Jaya shared some details about it in an episode of granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast, What The Hell Navya. Jaya opened up about how women had to change sanitary pads behind bushes.

Read all the Latest Movies News here